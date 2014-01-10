|
Date Filed
|
#
|
Docket
Text
|
05/09/2013
|
51
|
Notice of Appearance of Roman D. Hernandez appearing on behalf of All
Defendants Filed by on behalf of All Defendants (Hernandez, Roman) (Entered:
05/09/2013)
|
04/24/2013
|
50
|
Second Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of
Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou,
Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent
Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of
Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit
1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/24/2013)
|
04/22/2013
|
49
|
Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to
Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is reset
from 4/25/2013 to 5/15/2013 at 02:00PM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before
Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb)
(Entered: 04/22/2013)
|
04/17/2013
|
48
|
Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of
Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou,
Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent
Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of
Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit
1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/17/2013)
|
04/15/2013
|
47
|
Reply to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 Oral Argument requested.
Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal
Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit
1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/15/2013)
|
03/15/2013
|
46
|
Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS RESPONSE TO
DEFENDANTS MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF JURISDICTION. Filed by Yves
Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Response to Motion 45 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit # 1 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons, # 2 Exhibit # 2 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons, # 3 Exhibit # 3 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons, # 4 Exhibit # 4 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons, # 5 Exhibit # 5 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons, # 6 Exhibit # 6 to Affidavit of
Kevin W. Bons) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)
|
03/15/2013
|
45
|
Response to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso.
(Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)
|
02/22/2013
|
44
|
ORDER: Adopting Judge Coffin's
Findings and Recommendation 35 . President Paul Biya is
dismissed from this suit. Signed on 2/22/2013 by Chief Judge Ann L. Aiken. (lg) (Entered: 02/22/2013)
|
02/22/2013
|
43
|
ORDER: Granting Motion to Continue
42 . Response to Motion to
Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 is due by 3/15/2013. Reply
is due by 4/15/2013. Oral Argument is reset from 4/19/2013 to 4/25/2013 at
10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas
M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/22/2013)
|
02/21/2013
|
42
|
Unopposed Motion to Continue (Motion to Reschedule Oral Argument on
Motion to Dismiss). Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam,
Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/21/2013)
|
02/20/2013
|
41
|
Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to
Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is set for
4/19/2013 at 10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M.
Coffin. Ordered by
Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/20/2013)
|
02/15/2013
|
40
|
Declaration of Akere T. Muna . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste
Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice
Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger,
Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)
|
02/15/2013
|
39
|
Declaration of Mitchell R. Berger . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean
Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem,
Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2) (Berger, Mitchell)
(Entered: 02/15/2013)
|
02/15/2013
|
38
|
Memorandum in Support . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam,
Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh.
(Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Berger, Mitchell)
(Entered: 02/15/2013)
|
02/15/2013
|
37
|
Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction . Oral Argument requested.
Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal
Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)
|
01/25/2013
|
36
|
Order referring Findings & Recommendation 35 to Chief Judge Ann L.
Aiken. Ordered by
Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)
|
01/25/2013
|
35
|
Findings & Recommendation: Paul Biya should be dismissed from this
suit. Objections to the Findings and Recommendation are due by 2/11/2013.
Signed on 1/25/2013 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)
|
01/22/2013
|
34
|
MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference.
Dispositive Motions are due by 2/15/2013. Responses to Dispositive Motions
are due by 3/15/2013. Replies to Dispositive Motions are due by 4/15/2013.
Previously set Joint ADR Report and Pretrial Order deadlines are vacated and
will be reset if necessary after dispositive motions are ruled on. Kelly
Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson; Mitchell Berger;
Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. Tape No: FTR Gold.
Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin presiding. (plb) (Entered: 01/27/2013)
|
12/31/2012
|
33
|
Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference
is reset from 1/14/2013 to 1/22/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before
Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered
by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/31/2012)
|
12/26/2012
|
32
|
Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference
is set for 1/14/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas
M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge
Thomas M. Coffin. (plb)
(Entered: 12/26/2012)
|
12/21/2012
|
31
|
Notice re: Suggestion of Immunity Filed by United States
(Attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1)
(Diederich, Bryan) (Entered: 12/21/2012)
|
12/07/2012
|
30
|
Clerk's Notice of Mailing to Harold H. Koh and S. Amanda Marshall
regarding Order on Motion - Miscellaneous 29 . (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)
|
12/07/2012
|
29
|
ORDER: Granting Motion to
Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . The United States shall
advise the Court no later than fourteen (14) days from entry of this Order
whether it intends to file a Statement of Interest in this action, and if so
by what date such Statement of Interest shall be filed. Signed on 12/7/2012
by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)
|
11/21/2012
|
28
|
Response to Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso.
(Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 11/21/2012)
|
11/16/2012
|
27
|
Memorandum in Support of Motion to Solicit the Views of the United
States. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal
Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion -
Miscellaneous 26 .) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered:
11/16/2012)
|
11/16/2012
|
26
|
Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States. Filed by Colonel
Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem,
Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Proposed Order) (Berger,
Mitchell) Modified on 11/16/2012 to remove "Republic of Cameroon"
from docket text, at request of attorney Mitchell R. Berger's office (gw). (Entered: 11/16/2012)
|
11/15/2012
|
25
|
MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference
Held. Order Denying Motion for Entry of Default 14 ; Granting Motion for
Extension of Time 17 to the extent that the
answer deadline is stayed pending a response by the United States to the
court's forthcoming order. Defendants will file a motion and proposed order
requesting the opinion of the United States as to defendants' status by
11/16/2012. Kelly Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson;
Mitchell Berger; Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. (plb) (Entered: 11/15/2012)
|
11/05/2012
|
24
|
ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to
Appear Pro Hac Vice of Barry E. Reiferson for Colonel Amadou,Barry E.
Reiferson for Paul Biya,Barry E. Reiferson for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Barry E.
Reiferson for Republic of Cameroon,Barry E. Reiferson for Pascal
Magnaguemabe,Barry E. Reiferson for Innocent Mbouem,Barry E. Reiferson for
Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No.
0979-3084963 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)
|
11/05/2012
|
23
|
ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to
Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger for Colonel Amadou,Mitchell R.
Berger for Paul Biya,Mitchell R. Berger for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Mitchell R.
Berger for Republic of Cameroon,Mitchell R. Berger for Pascal
Magnaguemabe,Mitchell R. Berger for Innocent Mbouem,Mitchell R. Berger for
Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No.
0979-3084932 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)
|
11/05/2012
|
22
|
Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference
is set for 11/15/2012 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas
M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge
Thomas M. Coffin. (plb)
(Entered: 11/05/2012)
|
11/01/2012
|
21
|
Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice for Barry E. Reiferson.
Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084963.
Filed by
All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)
|
11/01/2012
|
20
|
Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger.
Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084932.
Filed by
All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)
|
10/31/2012
|
19
|
Declaration of Thomas M. Triplett . Filed by All Defendants. (Related
document(s): Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered:
10/31/2012)
|
10/31/2012
|
18
|
Memorandum in Support . Filed by All Defendants. (Related document(s):
Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered:
10/31/2012)
|
10/31/2012
|
17
|
Motion for Extension of Time . Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett,
Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)
|
10/30/2012
|
16
|
Certificate of Service by Yves Michael Fotso of Motion for Entry of
Default 14 Filed by
Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)
|
10/30/2012
|
15
|
Affidavit of Kelly R. Beckley in Support of Motion for Entry of
Default. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Motion for
default 14 .) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered:
10/30/2012)
|
10/30/2012
|
14
|
Motion for Entry of Default . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Attachments:
# 1 Proposed Document)
(Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)
|
10/22/2012
|
13
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Paul Biya served on
9/3/2012. Filed by
Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/22/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
12
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Innocent Mbouem served
on 9/3/2012 Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
11
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Jean Baptiste Bokam
served on 9/3/2012. Filed by
Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
10
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Colonel Amadou served
on 9/3/2012. Filed by
Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
9
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Justice Soh served on
9/3/2012. Filed by
Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
8
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Pascal Magnaguemabe
served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012
to link to complaint (cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
10/18/2012
|
7
|
Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Republic of Cameroon
served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012
to link to complaint(cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)
|
08/30/2012
|
6
|
Second Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons,
Kevin) (Entered: 08/30/2012)
|
08/30/2012
|
5
|
Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related
document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons, Kevin) (Entered:
08/30/2012)
|
08/28/2012
|
4
|
Clerk's Notice of Mailing of Summons Issued 3 , Complaint 1 . (Related document(s): Summons
Issued 3 ,
Complaint 1 ) (cp)
(Entered: 08/29/2012)
|
08/13/2012
|
3
|
Summons Issued Electronically as to Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean
Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem,
Justice Soh. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and serve the summonses and all
documents issued by the Clerk at the time of filing upon all named parties in
accordance with Local Rule 3-5. (cp) (Entered: 08/13/2012)
|
08/07/2012
|
2
|
Notice of Case Assignment to Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin and
Discovery and Pretrial Scheduling Order. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and
serve the summonses and all documents issued by the Clerk at the time of
filing upon all named parties in accordance with Local Rule 3-5.
Discovery is to be completed by 12/5/2012. Expert Discovery to be completed
by 12/5/2012. Joint Alternate Dispute Resolution Report is due by 1/4/2013.
Pretrial Order is due by 1/4/2013. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (cp)
(Entered: 08/07/2012)
|
08/06/2012
|
1
|
Complaint. DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Filing fee in the amount of $350
collected. Agency Tracking ID: 0979-2988354 Jury Trial Requested: Yes. Filed
by Yves Michael Fotso against Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam,
Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh
(Attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Proposed Summons). (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered:
08/06/2012)
