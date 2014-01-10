Welcome to UMI

EXPLOSIVE, GLOBAL TIMES OF NIGERIA: The Coming of the UNO State of Cameroun

UNO State of Cameroun
A Defining Moment Donald Grey Barnhouse (Invisible War, 1965) it was who first intimated that even though wars (moderns wars especially) are not fought with great intensity at every moment, every conflictual situation has a strategic, if not defining, moment. Barnhouse calls this a Guadalcanal moment. While many relators of the contemporaneous, yet chequered, history of what is this day politically correct to refer to as the Southern Cameroons may differ on what may be that defining moment, I choose December 2013 as pivotal and that for two reasons. The December 15, 2013, the Global Times Magazine of Nigeria (Vol 4. No 5 ) fronted a story will change the perception of not les than 20 million people directly. Six million of those people lived in the Southern Cameroons while fourteen million lived in Northern Nigeria. Joo Igbah reported that what could best be described as a “political somersault” was in the offing as citizens of the former British Cameroons (composed of the British Southern Cameroons and the British Northern Cameroons) await with euphoria the officialisation of the birth of the UNO State of Cameroun. UNO STATE DECLARATION: Nigeria looses 16 Local Gouvernment Areas to the UNO State of Cameroun, the kicker of that all important report read. These local councils which include Ganye, Jadda, Tongo in the Adamawa and Gashaka, Kurmi, Sardauna in Taraba and many others in Borno, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba and Cross River states of Nigeria will be remerged with the Southern Cameroon as one nation loosely and tentatively called, UNO State of Cameroon. Sixteen (16) local government councils across five states in Nigeria are affected by this development. Joo Igbah expounded that the imminence of the UNO State of Cameroun was the result of a long journey and struggle whih started in 1946. That struggle was characterised by manipulations and intrigues. But with subtlety and calculated subterranean moves, the group of agitators, while projecting a divided posture, is united in pursuing their cause using law, logic and facts to attract international sympathy. Today, through sustained awareness creation, the struggle may come to an end dramatically depending on how the actors play their roles. Igbah continued that at the centre of what appears as an intriguing melodrama are the United Nations (UNO), the Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Cameroun and groups of agitators of a new nation, the newest Africa is waiting to deliver via the instrumentality of the UNO. The UNO is undoubtedly the umpire. Global Times investigation revealed that diplomatic arrangements are on top gear to grant the trust territory a sovereign state of their own. The Nigerian government seems to be an unworried end loser, but the Republic of Cameroun is gasping in anger, ready to win the battle. The proposed new nation covers a total of 86,214 sq. Km geographical land mass and it is endowed with the most spectacular tourism hubs of Mambila Plateau in Taraba State, currently toasted as the masterpiece of tourism in West Africa.

Continue reading "EXPLOSIVE, GLOBAL TIMES OF NIGERIA: The Coming of the UNO State of Cameroun" »

January 10, 2014 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0)

The Many Faces of Kamala Harris

7EED8703-53AB-408D-8284-4DDD896D7D6C

October 09, 2020 | | Comments (0)

Beelzebub: Lord of the Flies

70993292-70C5-4D87-9D20-1A3BD5511E38

October 09, 2020 | | Comments (0)

9439B986-E3D4-4B7D-887E-2E667E1E6947

October 09, 2020 | | Comments (0)

Received_10156543318909623

August 27, 2018 | | Comments (0)

Received_10156543318909623

August 27, 2018 | | Comments (0)



http://cameroon-concord.com/news/item/1841-the-ntemfac-ofege-interview-fru-ndi-just-announced-himself-as-a-failure-paul-biya-is-responsible-for-the-corruption-culture-in-cameroon-yang-philemon-is-another-boutiquier-doing-his-best-which-is-not-good-enough


December 18, 2014 | | Comments (0)

Obama Tortures, Too

By Robert Barsocchini

December 10, 2014 "ICH" - "Empire Slayer" - Yes, Obama is required to stop his desperate attempts to protect suspected war criminals of all kinds, including torturers and, worse, aggressors. While constantly executing some suspects, Obama chooses to protect (and also hire) other suspects – the ones who are suspected, often with far better reason, of incomparably worse crimes.

However, something major seems, unsurprisingly, to be slipping under the radar: Obama himself is also a suspect of torture and other war crimes.

Obama partisans want all the attention on Bush Jr., but to deter future war crimes, all war criminals must be tried and, if convicted, brought to justice*.

The Guardian (Jan, 2014) reports that the Obama regime has simply replaced Bush’s torture techniques with ones “that emphasize psychological torture.”

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article40430.htm

December 11, 2014 | | Comments (0)

Hypothermia, Broken Limbs, and Rectal Feeding: Details from the CIA Torture Report

By CJ Ciaramella

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article40423.htm#idc-cover

December 10, 2014 | | Comments (0)

The Universal Declaration on Human Rights Cameroon states clearly that colonization is a crime against humanity. That declaration proscribes peoples from teaching others their "language" and annexing the territory of others. This clause is especially pertinent when it comes to the plight of anglophones, or to be politically correct, Southern Cameroonians or Ambazonians. The American Declaration of Independence, since Mr Issa Tchiroma has a fixation with the American system, states clearly that 'We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ That Proclamation further states that whenever a government becomes destructive to the inalienable rights of citizens to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness it is the duty of the citizens to abolish that government and to institute a new one. Read this, from the American Declaration of Independence. "That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, we can submit pages of facts to the World to prove that anglophones are the target of Mr. Biya's new law.
- See more at: http://www.historytoday.com/robert-hole/american-declaration-independence-july-4th-1776#sthash.0hexLUxI.dpuf

December 10, 2014 | | Comments (0)

Let's face the face and this for the education of the Camerounese Minister of Misinformation one Issa Tchiroma Bakary. The Camerounese State has a population of 20M. The last time I checked, mr Biya is said to have won presidential elections with less than 2.000.000 votes, mainly because he had disenfranchised most of his countrymen thereby preventing them from voting. Disenfranchising voters is called election fraud. Election fraud is a shameful parameter of the vast corruption which the Camerounese State is famous for. Mr. Biya's party, the CPDM of Corrupt Persons Demonstrating Malevolence, thrives in election fraud. Hence the circa 140 members that the CPDM has in the National Assembly were voted in through a very fraudulent process. I am saying that Mr Biya is a minority president, head of a minority party that came into power by fraud. Now Lincolnian polyarchy, or democracy, is the rule of the majority. A minority party, made up of very corrupt fraudsters has no business passing laws bounded upon the majority like the New Law on so-called Terrorism which actually prescribes the DEATH PENALTY on persons involved in sedition ie persons who criticizing the government. That law is designed to prevent a Burkina Faso style popular insurrection against the very corrupt CPDM regime. That law especially targets anglophones, or Southern Cameroonians, who are flint-faced bent on ending the colonization of their country and state by the con-colonial regime in Yaounde. Colonization, assimilation, subjugation, are crimes against humanity.

December 10, 2014 | | Comments (0)

Issa Tchiroma Bakary: The Camerounese Minister of Communication.

DSCN2588(1)

December 10, 2014 | | Comments (0)

“I will not take part in the conference that will be organised to ask for the repatriation of President Ahidjo’s remains,” Christian Cardinal Tumi

Interviewed by Grace Ongey, Ireneaus Chongwain Chia and Augustine Wendung

http://www.leffortcamerounais.com/2013/11/i-will-not-take-part-in-the-conference-that-will-be-organised-to-ask-for-the-repatriation-of-preside.html

November 21, 2013 | | Comments (0)

News outlets mislabeled constitutional and government transparency rally as “Million Muslim March”

http://www.infowars.com/media-kills-911-truth-rally-by-lying-about-it/

September 13, 2013 | | Comments (0)

A Plea for Caution From Russia

What Putin Has to Say to Americans About Syria
By Vladimir V. Putin
We must stop using the language of force and return to the path of civilized diplomatic and political settlement.

25313-Putin_zps5733f0e6

September 12, 2013 | | Comments (0)

John Born in the USA
• 11 hours ago

"The CIA has begun delivering weapons to rebels in Syria, ending months of delay in lethal aid that had been promised by the Obama administration, according to U.S. officials and Syrian figures. The shipments began streaming into the country over the past two weeks, along with separate deliveries by the State Department of vehicles and other gear — a flow of material that marks a major escalation of the U.S. role in Syria’s civil war."

The Radical Muslim in the White House and the Freakin Demons at the CIA are shipping weapons to AL-CIA-DUH again! Congress has to defund these Insane Bastards. AL-CIA-DUH will use these the Weapons to Kill More Christians! If this isn't a reason for the Christian People of America to stop paying taxes: then what is?! The CIA is the Most Evil and Demonic Organization in the WORLD!

Here is the Article:

U.S. weapons reaching Syrian rebels

http://www.washingtonpost.com/ ...

PS: By the way you Bilderberg Group Dumb Asses at the Washington Post, your Article does NOT fall under the category "National Security"! It falls under "Christian Genocide" in Syria!

September 12, 2013 | | Comments (0)

12 Years After 9/11, Obama Helps ‘Revive’ Al-Qaeda in Syria
Report warns ‘Syrian rebels’ could launch chemical attacks against the west.

http://www.infowars.com/12-years-after-911-obama-helps-revive-al-qaeda-in-syria/

September 12, 2013 | | Comments (0)

Roadmap Albatross Case. Yves-Michel Fotso versus Cameroun - Eugene-Oregon. Biya now dismissed from Case.

20130222-emvideo-youtube-_ysfkqtukv0
U.S. District Court
District of Oregon (Eugene (6))
CIVIL DOCKET FOR CASE #: 6:12-cv-01415-TC


Fotso v. Cameroon et al
Assigned to: Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin
Demand: $10,000,000
Cause: 28:1350 Alien Action for Tort


Date Filed: 08/06/2012
Jury Demand: Plaintiff
Nature of Suit: 360 P.I.: Other
Jurisdiction: Federal Question

 

Plaintiff

 

Yves Michael Fotso

represented by

Kelly R. Beckley
Beckley & Bons, P.C.
1257 Hight Street, Suite 2
PO Box 11098
Eugene, OR 97440-3298
(541) 683-0888
Fax: (541) 683-0889
Email: kbeckley@beckley-law.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Kevin W. Bons
Beckley & Bons
1257 High Street
PO Box 11098
Eugene, OR 97440
(541) 683-0888
Fax: (541) 683-0889
Email: kbons@beckley-law.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED




V.

Defendant



Republic of Cameroon

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
Patton Boggs LLP
2550 M. Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 457-5333
Fax: (202) 457-6482
Email: breiferson@pattonboggs.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
Patton Boggs LLP
2550 M. Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 457-5601
Fax: (202) 457-6315
Email: mberger@pattonboggs.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt, PC
1600-1900 Pacwest Center
1211 SW Fifth Avenue
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 222-9981
Fax: (503) 796-2900
Email: rhernandez@schwabe.com
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt (Bend)
360 SW Bond St.
Suite 400
Bend, OR 97702
541-749-4018
Fax: 541-330-1153
Email: ttriplett@schwabe.com
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Paul Biya
TERMINATED: 02/22/2013

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Pascal Magnaguemabe

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Justice Soh

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Jean Baptiste Bokam

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Colonel Amadou

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



Defendant



Innocent Mbouem

represented by

Barry E. Reiferson
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Mitchell R. Berger
(See above for address)
LEAD ATTORNEY
PRO HAC VICE
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Roman D. Hernandez
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Thomas M. Triplett
(See above for address)
ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED



 

Date Filed

#

Docket Text

05/09/2013

51 

Notice of Appearance of Roman D. Hernandez appearing on behalf of All Defendants Filed by on behalf of All Defendants (Hernandez, Roman) (Entered: 05/09/2013)

04/24/2013

50 

Second Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/24/2013)

04/22/2013

49 

Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is reset from 4/25/2013 to 5/15/2013 at 02:00PM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 04/22/2013)

04/17/2013

48 

Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/17/2013)

04/15/2013

47 

Reply to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 Oral Argument requested. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/15/2013)

03/15/2013

46 

Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS RESPONSE TO DEFENDANTS MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF JURISDICTION. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Response to Motion 45 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit # 1 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 2 Exhibit # 2 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 3 Exhibit # 3 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 4 Exhibit # 4 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 5 Exhibit # 5 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 6 Exhibit # 6 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)

03/15/2013

45 

Response to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)

02/22/2013

44 

ORDER: Adopting Judge Coffin's Findings and Recommendation 35 . President Paul Biya is dismissed from this suit. Signed on 2/22/2013 by Chief Judge Ann L. Aiken. (lg) (Entered: 02/22/2013)

02/22/2013

43 

ORDER: Granting Motion to Continue 42 . Response to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 is due by 3/15/2013. Reply is due by 4/15/2013. Oral Argument is reset from 4/19/2013 to 4/25/2013 at 10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/22/2013)

02/21/2013

42 

Unopposed Motion to Continue (Motion to Reschedule Oral Argument on Motion to Dismiss). Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/21/2013)

02/20/2013

41 

Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is set for 4/19/2013 at 10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/20/2013)

02/15/2013

40 

Declaration of Akere T. Muna . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013

39 

Declaration of Mitchell R. Berger . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013

38 

Memorandum in Support . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013

37 

Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction . Oral Argument requested. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

01/25/2013

36 

Order referring Findings & Recommendation 35 to Chief Judge Ann L. Aiken. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)

01/25/2013

35 

Findings & Recommendation: Paul Biya should be dismissed from this suit. Objections to the Findings and Recommendation are due by 2/11/2013. Signed on 1/25/2013 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)

01/22/2013

34 

MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference. Dispositive Motions are due by 2/15/2013. Responses to Dispositive Motions are due by 3/15/2013. Replies to Dispositive Motions are due by 4/15/2013. Previously set Joint ADR Report and Pretrial Order deadlines are vacated and will be reset if necessary after dispositive motions are ruled on. Kelly Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson; Mitchell Berger; Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. Tape No: FTR Gold. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin presiding. (plb) (Entered: 01/27/2013)

12/31/2012

33 

Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is reset from 1/14/2013 to 1/22/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/31/2012)

12/26/2012

32 

Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is set for 1/14/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/26/2012)

12/21/2012

31 

Notice re: Suggestion of Immunity Filed by United States (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1) (Diederich, Bryan) (Entered: 12/21/2012)

12/07/2012

30 

Clerk's Notice of Mailing to Harold H. Koh and S. Amanda Marshall regarding Order on Motion - Miscellaneous 29 . (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)

12/07/2012

29 

ORDER: Granting Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . The United States shall advise the Court no later than fourteen (14) days from entry of this Order whether it intends to file a Statement of Interest in this action, and if so by what date such Statement of Interest shall be filed. Signed on 12/7/2012 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)

11/21/2012

28 

Response to Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 11/21/2012)

11/16/2012

27 

Memorandum in Support of Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion - Miscellaneous 26 .) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 11/16/2012)

11/16/2012

26 

Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Proposed Order) (Berger, Mitchell) Modified on 11/16/2012 to remove "Republic of Cameroon" from docket text, at request of attorney Mitchell R. Berger's office (gw). (Entered: 11/16/2012)

11/15/2012

25 

MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference Held. Order Denying Motion for Entry of Default 14 ; Granting Motion for Extension of Time 17 to the extent that the answer deadline is stayed pending a response by the United States to the court's forthcoming order. Defendants will file a motion and proposed order requesting the opinion of the United States as to defendants' status by 11/16/2012. Kelly Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson; Mitchell Berger; Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. (plb) (Entered: 11/15/2012)

11/05/2012

24 

ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Barry E. Reiferson for Colonel Amadou,Barry E. Reiferson for Paul Biya,Barry E. Reiferson for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Barry E. Reiferson for Republic of Cameroon,Barry E. Reiferson for Pascal Magnaguemabe,Barry E. Reiferson for Innocent Mbouem,Barry E. Reiferson for Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No. 0979-3084963 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)

11/05/2012

23 

ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger for Colonel Amadou,Mitchell R. Berger for Paul Biya,Mitchell R. Berger for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Mitchell R. Berger for Republic of Cameroon,Mitchell R. Berger for Pascal Magnaguemabe,Mitchell R. Berger for Innocent Mbouem,Mitchell R. Berger for Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No. 0979-3084932 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)

11/05/2012

22 

Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is set for 11/15/2012 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 11/05/2012)

11/01/2012

21 

Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice for Barry E. Reiferson. Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084963. Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)

11/01/2012

20 

Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger. Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084932. Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)

10/31/2012

19 

Declaration of Thomas M. Triplett . Filed by All Defendants. (Related document(s): Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/31/2012

18 

Memorandum in Support . Filed by All Defendants. (Related document(s): Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/31/2012

17 

Motion for Extension of Time . Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/30/2012

16 

Certificate of Service by Yves Michael Fotso of Motion for Entry of Default 14 Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/30/2012

15 

Affidavit of Kelly R. Beckley in Support of Motion for Entry of Default. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Motion for default 14 .) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/30/2012

14 

Motion for Entry of Default . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Attachments: # 1 Proposed Document) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/22/2012

13 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Paul Biya served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/22/2012)

10/18/2012

12 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Innocent Mbouem served on 9/3/2012 Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012

11 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Jean Baptiste Bokam served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012

10 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Colonel Amadou served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012

9 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Justice Soh served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012

8 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Pascal Magnaguemabe served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012 to link to complaint (cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012

7 

Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Republic of Cameroon served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012 to link to complaint(cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)

08/30/2012

6 

Second Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons, Kevin) (Entered: 08/30/2012)

08/30/2012

5 

Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons, Kevin) (Entered: 08/30/2012)

08/28/2012

4 

Clerk's Notice of Mailing of Summons Issued 3 , Complaint 1 . (Related document(s): Summons Issued 3 , Complaint 1 ) (cp) (Entered: 08/29/2012)

08/13/2012

3 

Summons Issued Electronically as to Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and serve the summonses and all documents issued by the Clerk at the time of filing upon all named parties in accordance with Local Rule 3-5. (cp) (Entered: 08/13/2012)

08/07/2012

2 

Notice of Case Assignment to Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin and Discovery and Pretrial Scheduling Order. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and serve the summonses and all documents issued by the Clerk at the time of filing upon all named parties in accordance with Local Rule 3-5. Discovery is to be completed by 12/5/2012. Expert Discovery to be completed by 12/5/2012. Joint Alternate Dispute Resolution Report is due by 1/4/2013. Pretrial Order is due by 1/4/2013. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (cp) (Entered: 08/07/2012)

08/06/2012

1 

Complaint. DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Filing fee in the amount of $350 collected. Agency Tracking ID: 0979-2988354 Jury Trial Requested: Yes. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso against Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh (Attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Proposed Summons). (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 08/06/2012)

May 15, 2013 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

SCAPO's Open Letter to President Paul Biya of Cameroun on so-called Re-unification as published by Eye Witness Newspaper

His Excellency,

President Paul Biya,

Unity Palace,

Yaounde

Republic of Cameroon

 

Your Excellency Mr. President,

 

Subject:      YOUR PLAN TO CELEBRATE 1ST OCTOBER AS RE-UNIFICATION DAY

 

  260066_418364868221121_1306326510_n
         The Southern Cameroons People’s Organization (SCAPO) is a political Party in Southern Cameroons working to end the annexation and foreign occupation of Southern Cameroons since 1961.

 

          Your plan to celebrate 1st October 2012 as Re-Unification Day and to do so in Buea capital of Southern Cameroons takes many people in Southern Cameroon by surprise.  Many do not know the reason behind the elaborate plans about this celebration which has not happened in the last fifty years. Your answers to the following questions will clear the air about this new plan for celebration in Buea:

 

-        Why do you want to celebrate an event that did not take place?

 

-        Why a celebration when your country voted at the United Nations in 1961 that they did not want Union with Southern Cameroons?

 

-        Why this celebration after your government (for 50 years) carried out yearly harassment and arrests of Southern Cameroonians on every 1st October for celebrating their independence day?

 

-        Why do you call the event Re-Unification?

 

Continue reading "SCAPO's Open Letter to President Paul Biya of Cameroun on so-called Re-unification as published by Eye Witness Newspaper" »

September 08, 2012 in Current Affairs | | Comments (1) | TrackBack (0)

Riding the Tiger: Cameroon’s Rule of Men Regime By Tatah Mentan, Theodroe Lentz Professor of Peace and Security Studies

Introduction

535242_448774378469602_100000111324240_1902622_1213183621_n
Historical hindsight instructs the attentive world that the Biya regime cannot be accused of being interested in developing a democratic ethos to promote democratic as well as transparent institutions that are answerable to Cameroonians.

Instead, the regime is still immersed in that whacky repressive culture intent on controlling, co-opting, containing, or simply coercing or cowing the populace into submission. Besides, logistically and militarily supported by France, that has extensive business "partnerships" with the regime, Biya has until now never been officially accused of crimes against humanity, although several heavily documented reports have been published on the mass human rights violations and massacres that took place in, for instance, February 2008. France is covering him, Switzerland is covering him, as well as others within the international community.

They are therefore accomplices to gross human rights violations as well as crimes against humanity in Cameroon.

Continue reading "Riding the Tiger: Cameroon's Rule of Men Regime By Tatah Mentan, Theodroe Lentz Professor of Peace and Security Studies" »

June 12, 2012 in The Barrel of A Pen | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

Les Non-dits de la Lettre Ouverte de Marafa Hamidou Yaya Par Ntemfac Nchwete Ofege Aloysius – Prophète.

  1. 326340_276859502371659_100001428356770_820121_1899940646_o
    Que les pactes entre le nord et le sud du Cameroun pour la conquête et le maintien du pouvoir restent en place malgré ce remous de surface. Ces pactes sont oisifs pour le groupe Anglos-Bamiléké qui est donc dans l’ante-chambre du pouvoir.
  2. L’un de ces pactes dit clairement que ne peut être président de la République que soit un nordiste soit un ressortissant de la région du sud ! Or ces pactes … et le pacte nord-sud …engage les ressortissants d'un même état..L’état francophone ou l’état de East Cameroun ou bien le Cameroun Orientale ...ce qui est aujourd’hui devenu La République du Cameroun. donc chez lez francophones !
  3. Raison pour laquelle les premiers ministres..anglophones sont carrément dans le rôle du fait valoir. Non seulement ils n’ont rien à voir avec les gouvernements qu’ils sont supposes dirige..mais ils peuvent être arrêtes et malmené sur instruction directe du président de la république..un francophone.

Continue reading "Les Non-dits de la Lettre Ouverte de Marafa Hamidou Yaya Par Ntemfac Nchwete Ofege Aloysius – Prophète." »

May 07, 2012 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

Albatross Affair: Mebara Found Not Guilty on Three of Five Charges

http://www.dibussi.com/2012/05/albatross-affair-mebara-found-not-guilty-on-three-of-five-charges.html

May 04, 2012 | | Comments (0)

Marafa Hamidou Yaya nakeds the Yaounde Dictator: How Biya Goofed and How Marafa Gained. Time for Biya to Go

 
Open letter from Mr. Hamidou Yaya Marafa to President of the Republic of Cameroon.

544731_304501522959444_100001987974064_700042_1080306219_nMr. President,
Monday 16 April 2012, I was summoned by the investigating judge of the High Court of Mfoundi and imprisoned at the prison Kondengui, without further ado.
You certainly had to learn that I have requested the disqualification of the judge who came to see me on his own and, earnestly, asked me to we "arrangions" so that it instruct the file in a way that would support me! I naturally refused his proposal.

I realized you had at the time, thinking that the Chairman of the Judiciary would be moved.
Need I remind you, Mr. President, it is I who have sought, by correspondence dated May 7, 2008 addressed to you, to be heard by the competent judicial authorities, in order to contribute and give my testimony to the truth in this scandalous affair that you know better than anyone else because it regularly informed of the process of acquiring your plane that you follow daily.

You know that my incarceration has nothing to do with this case for which I am guilty of no crime, and especially not the one you learned that imputed to me. I hope that future debates will allow our compatriots to know what is the role played by all stakeholders and at all levels. You also know what I think some of these spectacular arrests. Wikileaks is also made wide coverage.
Mr. President,
November 06, 1982, I ran behind your procession Warda junction to the roundabout of the school of Bastos. I was a young top executive of the Snh, and at that time, I was proud of my country. Subsequently I was seduced by your speech and I am committed heart and soul behind you, convinced to participate in building a society of peace and justice. I tried with all my strength to work in this direction. And you know. Our compatriots also learn it.

Continue reading "Marafa Hamidou Yaya nakeds the Yaounde Dictator: How Biya Goofed and How Marafa Gained. Time for Biya to Go" »

May 02, 2012 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

SN Tamfu and the Untold Stories : Deceit Battles with Honesty. By Martin Fon Yembe

Photo-0043 hon. S9643
Before we share our story with you, permit us quote from Tad Williams who says this of lies: We tell lies when we are afraid... afraid of what we don't know, afraid of what others will think, afraid of what will be found out about us.

But every time we tell a lie, the thing that we fear grows stronger. Now, we tell this story on the basis of the controversy surrounding the supposed "diatribe" by Mayor Mangoh of Nkambe during the funeral ceremony of Hon. Tamfu in Nkambe.

Already, some cohorts of the CPDM regime have been quick to give a political twist to the issue, and so we make hay our own may to tell the truth and facts as much as we can...expecting, of course, the devil to start roaring wild!!! Honoable Samuel Ngeh Tamfu died on March 28, 2012 and was buried on April 28, 2012.

Continue reading "SN Tamfu and the Untold Stories : Deceit Battles with Honesty. By Martin Fon Yembe" »

May 02, 2012 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

Southern Cameroons Patriotic Coalition Official Kidnapped by Biya regime: Disappeared?


Word has just filtered to us from Kondengui that a prominent Southern Cameroons Youth League Activist Felix Ngalim, 32, was whisked off from Bamenda, Tuesday April 24 and taken staright to the Kondengui maximum prison.

374715_213589675384257_100001996774297_456656_400860706_n
According to an anonymous call from a Southern Cameroons officer who accompanied Ngalim to prison, the activist seemingly had a problem with another activist in Bamenda, and the one decided to rush to the police and report that Ngalim is one of those planning to carry out a heavy onslaught on citizens of La Republique resident in the southern cameroons. The caller insisted that if the international community, especially the African Commission does not come to the rescue of this freedom fighter fast enough, life will be snuffed out of him. He reminded us that Ngalim's arrest brought to memory thye spectacular escape of Chairman, Comrade akwanga ebenezar from the same Kondengui prison. So, they will not want a second escape to occur, and so plans are to eliminate Ngalim forth-with.

It should be recalled that Ngalim Felix is the young man who was dragged out of Mbinglo Hitler's grave at the All Saints cemetry by LRC police agents, simply because he had on him a black T-shirt with the map and inscriptions of Southern Cameroons on it. Ngalim Felix is the President of the Mezam Youth Forum, as well as a member of the Patriotic Coalition Front, grouping members of the SCNC, SCYL, SCAPO, etc. He was in possession of some books written by Mola Njoh Litumbe on the truth about the Southern Cameroons problem.
The question many are asking on the streets of the Southern Cameroons is what has become of the long awaited Verdict on the appeal on Communication 266 at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights at Banjul! Is this the type of institutions an enslaved and colonized peoples can depend on? No is the common answer. If nothing is done by the ACHPR for the release of Ngalim Felix immediately, the situation could lead to an explosion.

Report by Martin Fon YEMBE
Coordinator Global Information Network, West and Central African Region
Human Rights journalist, trained by ACHPR for Human Rights Reporting, Yaoundé 2010.
Tel: (237) 77370238/  (237) 97039491
Email: mfyembe@gmail.com  /  globali04@gmail.com
Bamenda, West Africa

April 27, 2012 in Current Affairs | | Comments (0) | TrackBack (0)

