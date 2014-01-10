Date Filed # Docket Text

05/09/2013 51 Notice of Appearance of Roman D. Hernandez appearing on behalf of All Defendants Filed by on behalf of All Defendants (Hernandez, Roman) (Entered: 05/09/2013)

04/24/2013 50 Second Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/24/2013)

04/22/2013 49 Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is reset from 4/25/2013 to 5/15/2013 at 02:00PM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 04/22/2013)

04/17/2013 48 Notice re Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 of Supplemental Authority Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/17/2013)

04/15/2013 47 Reply to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 Oral Argument requested. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 04/15/2013)

03/15/2013 46 Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS RESPONSE TO DEFENDANTS MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF JURISDICTION. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Response to Motion 45 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit # 1 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 2 Exhibit # 2 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 3 Exhibit # 3 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 4 Exhibit # 4 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 5 Exhibit # 5 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons, # 6 Exhibit # 6 to Affidavit of Kevin W. Bons) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)

03/15/2013 45 Response to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 03/15/2013)

02/22/2013 44 ORDER: Adopting Judge Coffin's Findings and Recommendation 35 . President Paul Biya is dismissed from this suit. Signed on 2/22/2013 by Chief Judge Ann L. Aiken. (lg) (Entered: 02/22/2013)

02/22/2013 43 ORDER: Granting Motion to Continue 42 . Response to Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 is due by 3/15/2013. Reply is due by 4/15/2013. Oral Argument is reset from 4/19/2013 to 4/25/2013 at 10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/22/2013)

02/21/2013 42 Unopposed Motion to Continue (Motion to Reschedule Oral Argument on Motion to Dismiss). Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/21/2013)

02/20/2013 41 Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin regarding Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction 37 . Oral Argument is set for 4/19/2013 at 10:00AM in Eugene Courtroom 4 before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 02/20/2013)

02/15/2013 40 Declaration of Akere T. Muna . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013 39 Declaration of Mitchell R. Berger . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013 38 Memorandum in Support . Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion to Dismiss/Lack of Jurisdiction 37 .) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

02/15/2013 37 Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction . Oral Argument requested. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 02/15/2013)

01/25/2013 36 Order referring Findings & Recommendation 35 to Chief Judge Ann L. Aiken. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)

01/25/2013 35 Findings & Recommendation: Paul Biya should be dismissed from this suit. Objections to the Findings and Recommendation are due by 2/11/2013. Signed on 1/25/2013 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 01/28/2013)

01/22/2013 34 MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference. Dispositive Motions are due by 2/15/2013. Responses to Dispositive Motions are due by 3/15/2013. Replies to Dispositive Motions are due by 4/15/2013. Previously set Joint ADR Report and Pretrial Order deadlines are vacated and will be reset if necessary after dispositive motions are ruled on. Kelly Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson; Mitchell Berger; Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. Tape No: FTR Gold. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin presiding. (plb) (Entered: 01/27/2013)

12/31/2012 33 Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is reset from 1/14/2013 to 1/22/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/31/2012)

12/26/2012 32 Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is set for 1/14/2013 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/26/2012)

12/21/2012 31 Notice re: Suggestion of Immunity Filed by United States (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1) (Diederich, Bryan) (Entered: 12/21/2012)

12/07/2012 30 Clerk's Notice of Mailing to Harold H. Koh and S. Amanda Marshall regarding Order on Motion - Miscellaneous 29 . (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)

12/07/2012 29 ORDER: Granting Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . The United States shall advise the Court no later than fourteen (14) days from entry of this Order whether it intends to file a Statement of Interest in this action, and if so by what date such Statement of Interest shall be filed. Signed on 12/7/2012 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 12/07/2012)

11/21/2012 28 Response to Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States 26 . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 11/21/2012)

11/16/2012 27 Memorandum in Support of Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Related document(s): Motion - Miscellaneous 26 .) (Berger, Mitchell) (Entered: 11/16/2012)

11/16/2012 26 Motion to Solicit the Views of the United States. Filed by Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. (Attachments: # 1 Proposed Order) (Berger, Mitchell) Modified on 11/16/2012 to remove "Republic of Cameroon" from docket text, at request of attorney Mitchell R. Berger's office (gw). (Entered: 11/16/2012)

11/15/2012 25 MINUTES of Proceedings: Telephone Status Conference Held. Order Denying Motion for Entry of Default 14 ; Granting Motion for Extension of Time 17 to the extent that the answer deadline is stayed pending a response by the United States to the court's forthcoming order. Defendants will file a motion and proposed order requesting the opinion of the United States as to defendants' status by 11/16/2012. Kelly Beckley present as counsel for plaintiff. Barry Reiferson; Mitchell Berger; Thomas Triplett present as counsel for defendants. (plb) (Entered: 11/15/2012)

11/05/2012 24 ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Barry E. Reiferson for Colonel Amadou,Barry E. Reiferson for Paul Biya,Barry E. Reiferson for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Barry E. Reiferson for Republic of Cameroon,Barry E. Reiferson for Pascal Magnaguemabe,Barry E. Reiferson for Innocent Mbouem,Barry E. Reiferson for Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No. 0979-3084963 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)

11/05/2012 23 ORDER: Granting Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger for Colonel Amadou,Mitchell R. Berger for Paul Biya,Mitchell R. Berger for Jean Baptiste Bokam,Mitchell R. Berger for Republic of Cameroon,Mitchell R. Berger for Pascal Magnaguemabe,Mitchell R. Berger for Innocent Mbouem,Mitchell R. Berger for Justice Soh. Application Fee in amount of $100 collected. Receipt No. 0979-3084932 issued. Signed on 11/5/12 by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (ljb) (Entered: 11/06/2012)

11/05/2012 22 Scheduling Order by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. Status Conference is set for 11/15/2012 at 10:00AM by Telephone before Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. The court will initiate the call. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (plb) (Entered: 11/05/2012)

11/01/2012 21 Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice for Barry E. Reiferson. Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084963. Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)

11/01/2012 20 Motion for Leave to Appear Pro Hac Vice of Mitchell R. Berger. Filing fee in the amount of $100 collected; Agency Tracking ID: 0979-3084932. Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 11/01/2012)

10/31/2012 19 Declaration of Thomas M. Triplett . Filed by All Defendants. (Related document(s): Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/31/2012 18 Memorandum in Support . Filed by All Defendants. (Related document(s): Motion for Extension of Time 17 .) (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/31/2012 17 Motion for Extension of Time . Filed by All Defendants. (Triplett, Thomas) (Entered: 10/31/2012)

10/30/2012 16 Certificate of Service by Yves Michael Fotso of Motion for Entry of Default 14 Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/30/2012 15 Affidavit of Kelly R. Beckley in Support of Motion for Entry of Default. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Motion for default 14 .) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/30/2012 14 Motion for Entry of Default . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Attachments: # 1 Proposed Document) (Beckley, Kelly) (Entered: 10/30/2012)

10/22/2012 13 Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Paul Biya served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/22/2012)

10/18/2012 12 Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Innocent Mbouem served on 9/3/2012 Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012 11 Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Jean Baptiste Bokam served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012 10 Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Colonel Amadou served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012 9 Affidavit of Service of Complaint, 1 upon Justice Soh served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012 8 Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Pascal Magnaguemabe served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012 to link to complaint (cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)

10/18/2012 7 Affidavit of Service of Complaint 1 upon Republic of Cameroon served on 9/3/2012. Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (cp) Modified on 10/18/2012 to link to complaint(cp). (Entered: 10/18/2012)

08/30/2012 6 Second Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons, Kevin) (Entered: 08/30/2012)

08/30/2012 5 Declaration of Jonathan Stewart . Filed by Yves Michael Fotso. (Related document(s): Notice 4 .) (Bons, Kevin) (Entered: 08/30/2012)

08/28/2012 4 Clerk's Notice of Mailing of Summons Issued 3 , Complaint 1 . (Related document(s): Summons Issued 3 , Complaint 1 ) (cp) (Entered: 08/29/2012)

08/13/2012 3 Summons Issued Electronically as to Colonel Amadou, Paul Biya, Jean Baptiste Bokam, Republic of Cameroon, Pascal Magnaguemabe, Innocent Mbouem, Justice Soh. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and serve the summonses and all documents issued by the Clerk at the time of filing upon all named parties in accordance with Local Rule 3-5. (cp) (Entered: 08/13/2012)

08/07/2012 2 Notice of Case Assignment to Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin and Discovery and Pretrial Scheduling Order. NOTICE: Counsel shall print and serve the summonses and all documents issued by the Clerk at the time of filing upon all named parties in accordance with Local Rule 3-5. Discovery is to be completed by 12/5/2012. Expert Discovery to be completed by 12/5/2012. Joint Alternate Dispute Resolution Report is due by 1/4/2013. Pretrial Order is due by 1/4/2013. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Coffin. (cp) (Entered: 08/07/2012)